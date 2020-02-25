Astros starters heckled in spring training debuts

LAKELAND, Fla. — Jose Altuve insisted that he tuned out the hecklers. He couldn't avoid a pitch that grazed him.
"He was hit in the foot. That ain't nothing, you know what I mean?" Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday after an 11-1 win over Detroit at half-empty Joker Marchant Stadium. "It wasn't intentional."
Altuve was loudly booed when he was introduced for his spring training debut, cheered when he struck out and called a cheater by several fans. Quite a difference from past years, when the diminutive All-Star second baseman was among the most popular players in the majors.
But that was before Altuve and his Houston teammates were implicated in the signstealing scandal that's rocked baseball.
"We just heard a lot of noise, and that's it," Altuve said.
Altuve and fellow starters Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and Yuli Gurriel all played for the first time in the exhibition season. After Houston opened the Grapefruit League in the stadium it shares with the World Series champion Washington Nationals, this was the first time the Astros were away from their complex — providing a taste of the reaction they might receive on the road this year.
"We were focused on playing baseball. We know that we need to go on the field and get ready and prepared for the coming season," Altuve said. "That's what we're thinking about right now."
Actually, the reception during the visit to Tigertown USA was fairly tame compared to what it figures to be during the regular season.
"What reaction?" Correa said.
Early arrivals in the announced crowd of 4,891 were discouraged by ushers from gathering near the Astros dugout unless they had box seats along the third base line.
Hecklers aired their voices after batting practice, booing during introduction of lineups and each time Altuve, Bregman, Correa and Gurriel stepped up to the plate. Altuve got some cheers, too, when he was charged with an error for dropping a throw by Bregman from third base on a force play.
The quartet were treated to one more round of boos when they left the game and made the long walk up the first base line to the visiting clubhouse.
"There's frustration in the fan base and they have a right to voice their opinion. ... The Astros are going to have to wear it for a while, and eventually it'll move on. But fans are going to voice their opinions and they have a right to," Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said. "Those guys understand it over there, and they're going about their business of getting ready for the season."
Jeter calls sign stealing a 'black eye' for baseball
JUPITER, Fla. — Derek Jeter wishes baseball could change the subject.
The Miami Marlins CEO, who masterfully steered clear of controversy throughout his Hall of Fame playing career, has watched with dismay each new headline in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
"It's like a slow drip of responses coming out from everyone," Jeter said Monday at the Marlins' spring training camp. "You hope at some point people can just move on. But look, it's unfortunate. It's a black eye for the sport."
Jeter spoke publicly for the first time since Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded that the Astros violated rules by using a TV camera to steal catchers' signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again in the 2018 season.
"When you talk about people trying to get an edge in baseball, I don't think that's anything new. People have been trying to do it for years," Jeter said. "But, obviously, people took it way too far. And there are penalties for it. They're paying the price.
"Regardless of what the penalties are, others are going to have their opinions on what they think should happen. You hope that over time it passes. But I'm sure this is going to sting for a while."
MLB tells court attempts to cheat are part of sports
NEW YORK — Attempts at cheating are a part of sports, Major League Baseball said in urging a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy contestants.
Five men sued MLB, MLB Advanced Media, the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox in federal court in Manhattan, claiming fraud, violation of consumer protection laws, negligence, unjust enrichment and deceptive trade practices by teams that violated MLB's rules against the use of electronics to steal catchers' signs. The five said they participated in DraftKings fantasy baseball contests.
"Rules violations — large and small, intentional and unintentional, technical and game-changing — are a never-ending source of sports television, talk radio, web and elevator commentary by sports pundits and fans alike," MLB said Friday in papers submitted to U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff. "And fans' general awareness of the potential for infractions is underscored in this case by the fact that clubs were publicly disciplined for electronic sign-stealing violations during the 2017 regular season."
In its papers, MLB cited a 2010 opinion by Judge Robert Cowen for a 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that upheld the dismissal of a suit by a New York Jets season ticket-holder against the NFL, New England coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots over the Spygate scandal.
"It appears uncontested that players often commit intentional rule infractions in order to obtain an advantage over the course of the game," Cowen wrote.
MLB maintained that "plaintiffs got exactly what they bargained for: contests determined by baseball players' actual performance on the field, whatever the contributing factors, predictable or unpredictable, may have been" and added that "not one plaintiff claims to have lost any fantasy baseball contest as a result of sign stealing or otherwise."
In other news:
Pirates: Right-hander Chris Archer was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against the New York Yankees because of neck tightness.
Pittsburgh said the move was precautionary and that Archer is day to day.
Indians: Nolan Jones, Cleveland's top infield prospect, received a big surprise when he was invited to training camp on Monday after making a quick recovery following thumb surgery in October.
The 21-year-old was promoted to Double-A Akron in just his second full season. He played in the Futures game during the All-Star break and was named to the fall league's All-Star squad before the thumb injury became too painful and he opted for reconstructive ligament surgery.
— The Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.