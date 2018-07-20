Asper, Myrtle L. (Midtdahl)

Sep 9, 1927 - Jul 15, 2018
Age 90, went to heaven peacefully in her sleep at her home in Gilbert, AZ. Myrtle was born to John and Johanna Midtdahl in Staples, MN. As a young girl she moved to Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from Fairview Nursing School and while working as an RN in Minneapolis met her future husband Armand Asper. They were married on August 10, 1951 in Minneapolis, MN. She left nursing to become a full-time pastor's wife and mom after Armand graduated from Luther Seminary and they together faithfully served Lutheran congregations in Rock Valle and Hawk Creek, MN. In the late 1950's they planted Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO. In the early 1960's they moved to Omaha, NE, to serve at Our Savior's Lutheran Church and then lastly at Christ Lutheran Church in Irvington, NE.
Myrtle resumed her nursing career part-time after her five children were grown and over the years worked at Methodist Hospital, Douglas County Hospital, and lastly at the Immanuel Hospital Annex. After Armand went to heaven in 1980, Myrtle resumed her nursing career full-time. Upon retirement, Myrtle moved to 7500 York Place in Minneapolis to be close to her brother and friends from nursing school. She enjoyed many years of active retirement. In 2015, she moved to Gilbert, AZ, to be close to her daughter Deborah. She had a lovely voice and sang as a soloist at many weddings, funerals, and church services. She directed children's choirs at church and was very active in the Omaha Women's AGLOW fellowship. She was blessed to be allowed to spend her last year of ill health in a home-hospice situation with loving care givers and family close by. She left a legacy of Godly generosity and unconditional love, combined with a gregarious personality.
Myrtle is preceded in death by her husband, Armand (Pastor AL) Asper; her grandson, Andy Bradley; parents, John and Johanna Midtdahl; and her three brothers: Edward, Lionel, and Milo Midtdahl. She is survived by her five children: Timothy (Ruth) Asper, Jean (Mark) Zink, Deborah (Mike) Bradley, Steven (Michelle) Asper, and Kristilee (Darwin) Akin. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She loved many and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, July 28, at 2 pm at Christ is Lord Church, 7119 Irvington Rd, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Alliance of Renewal Churches (ARC), P.O. Box 270083, Vadnais Heights, MN 55127.
