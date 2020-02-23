The shows you shouldn't miss this week, by Chuck Barney
SUNDAY
"Better Call Saul"
9 p.m., AMC
In the next-to-last season of the "Breaking Bad" prequel, Jimmy McGill's (Bob Odenkirk) decision to practice law as flashy huckster "Saul Goodman" creates waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler (Rheea Seehorn) finds herself at a crossroads as her connection to Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) tries to survive as Gus Fring's (Giancarlo Esposito) covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). The two-hour season premiere continues the following night in the show's regular 9 p.m. time slot.
"The Walking Dead"
8 p.m., AMC
The show returns to resume its 10th season and resolve the November cliffhanger. Some of our survivors are trapped in a dark cavern filled with walkers — a situation orchestrated by the devious Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers remain one step ahead of everyone.
MONDAY
"The Voice"
7 p.m., NBC
Season 18 begins with the blind auditions and a brandnew rookie on the coaches' panel. Nick Jonas takes his spinning seat alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.
TUESDAY
"American Masters"
8 p.m., PBS
The series presents "Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool." It's a documentary that attempts to get to the heart of the man behind the musical icon and features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos and new interviews.
WEDNESDAY
"I Am Not Okay With This"
Streaming on Netflix
Based on Charles Forsman's graphic novel, it's a superhero origin story that follows a teen girl (Sophia Lillis) navigating the trials of high school while dealing with her family, her budding sexuality and the mysterious powers starting to awaken within her.
THURSDAY
"Will & Grace"
8 p.m., NBC
Joel McHale guest stars on the latest episode. He plays the new love in Karen's life and he's clearly a psychopath — so much so that Will and Grace come to suspect he has sinister intentions for their friend.
FRIDAY
"RuPaul's Drag Race"
7 p.m., VH1
Season 12 gets under way with a roster full of colorful monikers such as Crystal Methyd, Sherry Pie, Heidi N Closet and Widow Von'Du.
SATURDAY
"Seven Worlds, One Planet"
8 p.m., BBC America, AMC, IFC and Sundance TV
The extraordinary global nature series ends its run in Africa, home to the greatest wildlife show on Earth. Sir David Attenborough reveals how the continent has shaped the animal life found there.
