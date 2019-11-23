Ancona, Michaela Ali

April 12, 1951 November 21, 2019

VISITATION: Monday, November 25th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 26th, 10:30am St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church (14330 Eagle Run Drive) with VISITATION: 9:30-10:30am. Complete Notice Later.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. | (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription