Happy birthday, you big, beautiful country, you.
You might think that at 244 years old, the growing pains would be over, but 2020 is here to show us that’s not how this works. This birthday is a time for reflection more than celebration. Stow the fireworks and keep the cake in individually wrapped packets.
We’ve lost about 130,000 fellow Americans in four months to a virus against which none of us is immune and that continues to flourish among us as it staggers our economy. We’ve managed, in our partisan sclerosis, to politicize the pandemic, to no one’s benefit.
In the midst of that pain and frustration, the devastatingly callous actions of a Minneapolis policeman laid bare our persistent racial inequities, sparking the most widespread, loudest U.S. protests since the Vietnam War.
It is frustrating that the racial struggles of 2020 echo so sharply the issues of the ’60s, and that some rhetoric of the presidential campaign falls along the same fault lines. We should grow from our difficulties, but it doesn’t feel like we’ve grown enough.
It is nonetheless some comfort that America has emerged from times more difficult than these — slavery and our Civil War, two World Wars, the Great Depression and the assassinations and riots of 1968 among them. While ours remains an imperfect union, it’s hard to argue that we have not improved as a society on the other side of each trial. Each time we are a bit wiser.
No country ever has been or ever will be perfect, and we’re pretty mad at each other right now — not the first time that’s been the case. We must recommit to seeking civility, which can pave the way to common ground.
Building a cohesive society and governing it are messy propositions. As Thomas Hobbes wrote in “The Leviathan” in 1651, without a political community, people would live in a constant condition of war against all. Life would have “no arts; no letters; no society; and which is worst of all, continual fear and danger of violent death; and the life of man solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”
Our 244-year-old American social contract has moved us well beyond Hobbes’ state of nature.
Certainly our problems today are real and serious. Our differences are real and serious.
When Ronald Reagan spoke of America as a shining city on a hill (hearkening back to the Pilgrims), when Barack Obama spoke of our better angels (hearkening back to Abraham Lincoln), they reached into our history to express optimism and faith in the American ideal and in our essential goodness.
So here’s our birthday wish for America: Let’s dig for that optimism in these tough times. Let’s strive to respect each other. Let’s look past masks and skin color to our shared American dreams — and ask how we can help each other achieve them.
Let’s keep sight of our immense freedoms, celebrate them and build on them.
Happy birthday, America. We love you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.