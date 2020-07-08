Fireworks have become as synonymous with the Fourth of July as the American flag and apple pie. This is something the city of Papillion recognizes and that is why there are ordinances on the city’s books that allow for residents to use them.
However, those ordinances maintain for responsible usage of fireworks. Merriam-Webster defines “responsible” as being able to choose for oneself between right and wrong. “Right,” in this case, also means lawful — or to follow the law.
In reference to fireworks usage, Papillion’s code states: “Consumer fireworks may not be sold at retail or discharged except from June 25 through July 4 and only during the hours of 8 a.m. through 10 p.m., except that on July 4, consumer fireworks may be discharged and sold from 8 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.”
The key word here is “discharged.”
Since June 25 (and let’s be honest, probably at least a week before that), area neighborhoods are hearing the sounds of fireworks going off more and more. It’s to be expected. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the traditionally large and public displays have been canceled. Nebraskans are taking to the retail fireworks stands in order to provide their own entertainment. And that is their right.
What is not their right, at least within Papillion’s city limits, is to set off fireworks after 10 p.m. (11:59 p.m. on the Fourth).
Let’s take a few things into account:
Fireworks scare pets: Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells. Dogs could suffer from hearing loss or tinnitus, based on their proximity to fireworks. Even indoors, dogs are affected. Many urban dogs suffer negative symptoms from the explosions of firecrackers. Common reactions are freezing or paralysis, uncontrolled attempts to escape and hide, and tremors. Your need to fire off a round of blasters at 11:15 at night could end up with your innocent bystander neighbor having to shell out thousands of dollars in veterinary bills for their pets that has no idea what is going on.
Fireworks affect military veterans who suffer from PTSD: Many veterans with PTSD can mentally prepare for planned Fourth of July events like ones that occur annually in their hometowns. But for some of them, the unexpected shots-like noise from firecrackers can bring them back to the battlefield and affect their physical and psychological health. They served their country. The least you can do is stop shooting off the poppers at the designated time.
Fireworks and small children: Aside from the fact that many of your neighbors go to work in the morning and don’t appreciate being woken up in the middle of the night by sounds that resemble a combat zone outside of their window, the noise wakes up children too. For young children, the loud noises of fireworks can cause sensory overload and confusion. They can also can anxiety, panic attacks and fear.
Fireworks are explosives: People don’t seem to remember that they are, in fact, playing with explosives. They can injure, maim and even kill. They can also be destructive to property (cars, garages, houses, etc).
Given this information, we don’t feel that it is too much to ask for people to obey the law. Keep your fireworks, just shut them down by the lawfully designated time.
Having said that, we strongly encourage our city leaders to take another look at the ordinance in regard to the number of days it is legal to use fireworks within the city limits. We strongly believe it is better to limit the time from the window to something shorter. Ten days of repeated blasts from around the city is not necessary and has created what many people consider a noise nuisance.
Complaining about fireworks does not make you a bad American, nor does shooting them off make you more of a patriot. People are good Americans when they respect the rights of their neighbors to use fireworks responsibly – and LAWFULLY – and, in turn, those neighbors are respectful of the rights of their neighbors to live peacefully in their own homes.
