Automobiles reflect their purpose.
Work trucks are tailored to getting a job done. Sports cars allow drivers to feel the road passing underneath them. Off-road vehicles carry passengers to remote, hard-to-reach destinations.
Omaha will display a range of vehicles, including upfitted trucks, specially designed utility terrain vehicles and other custom options, at the 2020 Midlands International Auto Show.
“It’s really all about customization,” says Tam Webb of The World-Herald, producer of the four-day manufacturers’ show Thursday through Jan. 26 at CHI Health Center Omaha.
The customization trend is on full display in the UTV market, where the same vehicle can be transformed to be specially suited to work or play.
Bobby Edwards Jr., general manager of Edwards Motor Sports in Council Bluffs, says he’ll be bringing several examples of custom UTVs — also called side by sides — to the auto show.
The four-wheel, off-road vehicles are somewhere between an ATV with handlebars and an old-fashioned dune buggy — like a “golf cart on steroids,” Edwards says. As ATVs have gone up in price, UTVs are becoming more affordable, making them popular for customization.
“We’re fully enclosing them,” Edwards says. “We’re putting heaters in them. People are using them to plow their driveways.”
Custom UTVs are also popular with hunters. “They come with full outrigger racks, so you can store gas and tents and coolers and guns,” Edwards says.
The Midlands International Auto Show will feature a mix of recreational and professional UTVs, including one similar to what Edwards uses on his 4-acre farm.
“The pride and joy that I’ll have at the show is the one that I use over the winter, the Can-Am Defender,” Edwards says. “It’s got a heater and air conditioning. It’s got power windows. I have it outfitted with a snowplow and tank tracks — way overkill for 3 inches of snow.”
The UTVs on display will be fully outfitted and be the latest models, including the Kawasaki KRX 1000 that just came on the market.
“These will be fully ready to do the job that they’ve been given — whether that’s play in the mud, play in the snow, work in the mud or work in the snow,” Edwards says. “They’re going to be outfitted to do a specific chore.”
The auto show will also feature several upfitted trucks — with cranes, service bodies and storage solutions that help workers get their jobs done — and vans customized for big families or golf outings, as well as for people with special physical needs, such as wheelchairs.
Together with the UTVs, the show explores a variety of custom-built vehicles.
“They’re truly customized,” Webb says. “They basically all start with a shell of a truck or a van or a UTV, and then go from there.”
This year also offers an opportunity to see the auto show in a different light. The show will dim the lights Friday evening for its After Dark experience, which also features a house band and bar stations in the exhibition space.
Webb says the lighting will bring a different vibe to the show with uplighting on full display.
“It’s just a different environment,” Webb says. “The dashboard and the sidelights and everything are such an important part of the cars now that people really want to see the cars powered up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.