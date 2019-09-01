LINCOLN — Nebraska and No. 21 Baylor each scored first-half goals en route to 1-1 tie Sunday at the Hibner Stadium.

The Bears moved in front in the 27th minute before Sinclaire Miramontez tied it for the Huskers. Miramontez lined in a shot from about 35 yards out for Nebraska’s first goal this season.

The Huskers (0-2-1), who lost 6-0 at Baylor last September, outshot the Bears 13-5.

Baylor (2-0-1) 1 0 0 0—1

At Nebraska (0-2-1) 1 0 0 0—1

Goals: B, Sowinksi. NU, Miramontez.

***

Clemson’s 1-0 victory Sunday at Morrison Stadium dealt the Creighton women their first loss of the season.

The Bluejays (2-1) gave up the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, when forward Mariana Speckmaier sprinted behind the defense on a counterattack, controlled a long pass and scored the winner.

Creighton’s best chance to equalize came about 20 minutes later. Senior Lauren Harkes got to a loose ball in the box, but her shot deflected off a defender.

Clemson (4-0-0) 0 1—1

At Creighton (2-1-0) 0 0—0

Goals: CU, Speckmaier.

