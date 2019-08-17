Senior Taryn Jakubowski's goal in the 30th minute gave Creighton a 1-0 exhibition win over South Dakota at Morrison Stadium on Saturday.
Jakubowski, who led CU in points last season, scored when she followed a header from Lea Hoiness. Juelle Love also earned an assist on the play as she passed the ball to Hoiness.
Creighton, which also won its other exhibition 1-0 over Drake, outshot the Coyotes 21-6.
Creighton opens the regular season Friday at 7 p.m. as it hosts Kansas State.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.