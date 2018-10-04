Fifth-ranked Georgetown scored three times in the first 28 minutes and rolled to a 7-1 win over the Creighton women Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.
Caitlin Farrell had a hat trick to lead Georgetown, which outshot the Bluejays 26-5, and Paula Germino-Watnick added two goals. The Hoyas have won nine straight and outscored their last five opponents 20-1.
Creighton's lone goal came 10 minutes into the second half as Taryn Jakubowski scored her third goal this season.
Katie Sullivan made eight saves for the Bluejays, who host Seton Hall Sunday at noon.
