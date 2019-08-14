DES MOINES — Juelle Love and Skylar Heinrich scored to lead the Creighton women to a 2-0 win over Drake in the Bluejays’ exhibition opener Wednesday night.

Playing three 30-minute periods, CU scored in the first two.

Love put the Jays in front, converting a pass from Taryn Jakubowski, in the 20th minute. Heinrich, a freshman who scored more than 100 goals at Elkhorn, made it 2-0 late in the second period off a pass from freshman Emma Yackley.

Creighton, which outshot Drake 12-6, will host its final exhibition at noon Saturday against South Dakota. The Jays open their season Aug. 23, hosting Kansas State.

