Creighton sophomore Katie Sullivan was named Big East goalkeeper of the week Monday after helping the Bluejay women open conference play with a 2-0 win over DePaul.

Sullivan made her return to the field after missing two matches with a leg injury. She finished with seven saves against DePaul for her third shutout of the season.​

Jays’ Sullivan is Big East goalkeeper of the week 
