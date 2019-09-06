Creighton capitalized on a defensive mistake and scored the winning goal in the 88th minute, earning a 1-0 win over Iowa State Friday at Morrison Stadium.

Cyclone keeper Dayja Schwichtenberg couldn’t clear a slow-rolling back pass. Junior Juelle Love got her foot on the ball, which then ricocheted to the top of the penalty box.

And freshman Skylar Heinrich was right there, in the right spot.

Heinrich’s shot rolled just past a sliding defender and settled in the back of the net, securing the win for Creighton (3-1). It was the second goal of the season for the Elkhorn product.

The Bluejays had plenty of scoring chances before the match’s decisive moment. They ended up with nine corner kicks and a 17-10 shot advantage. But Iowa State (1-4) managed to hold Creighton off until the end.

Creighton will be in action again Sunday, when it hosts Eastern Michigan for a 1 p.m. match at Morrison Stadium.

Iowa State (1-4).......0 0—0

At Creighton (3-1)......0 1 1

Goals: CU, Heinrich.

Tags

Reporter - Creighton athletics

Jon covers Creighton athletics, the College World Series and more for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @JonNyatawa. Phone: 402-444-6611

