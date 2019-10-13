WASHINGTON, D.C. — Georgetown, ranked 10th nationally, needed two goals in the last 30 minutes of regulation to earn a 2-2 draw with the Creighton women on Sunday.

Creighton took a 2-0 halftime lead as Ashleigh Cearlock scored from about 25 yards out in the 18th minute and then Ansley Atkinson scored on a free kick from 25 yards out with 3:18 left in the half.

The Hoyas then outshot Creighton 13-2 in the second half, scoring twice in a nine-minute span. The tying goal came in the 73rd minute.

Keelan Terrell made seven saves for the Jays, who were outshot 22-11.

Creighton, which is 0-2-2 over its last four games, next hosts Providence on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Creighton (7-5-2, 1-2-2).........2 0 0 0 — 2

Georgetown (10-2-2, 4-0-1)...0 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: CU, Cearlock, Atkinson; GU, Leas, Fox

