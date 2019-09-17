KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Creighton women’s soccer team used a late goal to extend its winning streak to four matches with a 2-1 victory at UMKC on Tuesday.

After the Roos scored to tie the match 1-1 in the 75th minute, senior Kylin Grubb scored the winner off an assist from sophomore Ansley Atkinson in the 86th minute.

Freshman Jordy Rothwell opened the scoring in the last minute of the first half.

The Bluejays (6-1-0), who haven’t lost since a 1-0 defeat against Clemson on Sept. 1, next play at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.

Creighton (6-1-0)..........1 1—2

At UMKC (5-1-2)...........0 1—1

Goals: CU, Rothwell, Grubb; UMKC, Janike.​

