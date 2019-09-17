KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Creighton women’s soccer team used a late goal to extend its winning streak to four matches with a 2-1 victory at UMKC on Tuesday.
After the Roos scored to tie the match 1-1 in the 75th minute, senior Kylin Grubb scored the winner off an assist from sophomore Ansley Atkinson in the 86th minute.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Freshman Jordy Rothwell opened the scoring in the last minute of the first half.
The Bluejays (6-1-0), who haven’t lost since a 1-0 defeat against Clemson on Sept. 1, next play at Florida Gulf Coast on Friday.
Creighton (6-1-0)..........1 1—2 At UMKC (5-1-2)...........0 1—1
Goals: CU, Rothwell, Grubb; UMKC, Janike.
Close
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.
The soccer field at Morrison Stadium has new turf.
Sophomore soccer player Paul Kruse speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Junior Creighton soccer player Kuba Polat speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole speaks to reporters during media days.
Creighton senior volleyball player Brittany Witt talks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball senior Megan Ballenger helps run a drill at practice.
Creighton volleyball practices are recorded and performance can be evaluated instantaneously on court side.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole practices.
Creighton volleyball player Keeley Davis practices.
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.
The soccer field at Morrison Stadium has new turf.
Sophomore soccer player Paul Kruse speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Junior Creighton soccer player Kuba Polat speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole speaks to reporters during media days.
Creighton senior volleyball player Brittany Witt talks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball senior Megan Ballenger helps run a drill at practice.
Creighton volleyball practices are recorded and performance can be evaluated instantaneously on court side.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole practices.
Creighton volleyball player Keeley Davis practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.