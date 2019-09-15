Creighton scored twice in the first half and sealed a 3-1 win over Oklahoma with a counter-attack goal in the 85th minute Sunday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.

The Bluejays (5-1), who’ve won three in a row, are off to their best start since 2014.

Freshman Skylar Heinrich, an Elkhorn grad, continued her impressive debut season. Led into the box by a perfectly placed pass from sophomore Ansley Atkinson, Heinrich scored her seventh goal of the year to make it 1-0 in the 17th minute.

Heinrich assisted on the Jays’ two other scores – both of which were finished by senior Taryn Jakubowski, who has three goals this year. Jakubowski made it 2-0 in the 25th minute and sealed the win on a counter late in the second half.

Creighton will play again Tuesday, when it travels to UMKC for a 7 p.m. match.

