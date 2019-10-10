Creighton surrendered the game-winning goal just three minutes into the first overtime period, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Butler on Thursday night at Morrison Stadium.

The Jays (7-5-1, 1-2-1) appeared to be in control for much of the action — they held a 14-10 shot advantage and attempted five more corner kicks than their opponent.

But the Bulldogs (7-4-2, 2-1-1) were opportunistic when it mattered most. They advanced the ball ahead to an attacker who got behind CU’s defense. That surge led to a shot — goalkeeper Katie Sullivan saved it, but the ricochet landed at the feet of Butler sophomore Katie Soderstrom, who scored the game’s lone goal in the 93rd minute.

The result was the third straight match without a win for Creighton, which next plays at No. 10 Georgetown on Sunday.

Butler (7-4-2, 2-11).................0 0 1—1

At Creighton (7-5-1, 1-2-1).......0 0 0—0

Goals: BU, Soderstrom.

