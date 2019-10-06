MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Creighton attempted nine shots on goal but settled for a 1-1 tie with Marquette on Sunday afternoon.

The Bluejays took the lead in the ninth minute as sophomore Ansley Atkinson scored following one-touch passes from Ashleigh Cearlock and Taryn Jakubowski. Jakubowski had a chance to extend the lead in the 22nd minute, but her penalty kick deflected off the left post.

Marquette tied it five minutes into the second half by converting a penalty kick.

Creighton had a 9-4 edge in shots on goal. Creighton's Katie Sullivan made two saves.

Creighton will play at home Thursday against Butler at 7 p.m.

Creighton (7-4-1, 1-1-1) 1 0 0 0 - 1

Marquette (3-8-1, 0-2-1) 0 1 0 0 - 0

Goals: CU, Cearlock; MU, Wetherell

