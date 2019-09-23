Creighton women's soccer goalkeeper Keelan Terrell was named Big East freshman of the week for the first time Monday.
Terrell made her first career start against UMKC last Tuesday, making a pair of saves in the Bluejays’ 2-1 win. She also had four saves in a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.
Creighton women's soccer goalkeeper Keelan Terrell was named Big East freshman of the week for the first time Monday.
Terrell made her first career start against UMKC last Tuesday, making a pair of saves in the Bluejays’ 2-1 win. She also had four saves in a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.
Close
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.
The soccer field at Morrison Stadium has new turf.
Sophomore soccer player Paul Kruse speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Junior Creighton soccer player Kuba Polat speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole speaks to reporters during media days.
Creighton senior volleyball player Brittany Witt talks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball senior Megan Ballenger helps run a drill at practice.
Creighton volleyball practices are recorded and performance can be evaluated instantaneously on court side.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole practices.
Creighton volleyball player Keeley Davis practices.
Johnny Torres is the new men's soccer coach at Creighton University.
Women's soccer coach Ross Paule speaks to the press during media day.
The soccer field at Morrison Stadium has new turf.
Sophomore soccer player Paul Kruse speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Junior Creighton soccer player Kuba Polat speaks to reporters during Creighton media day.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole speaks to reporters during media days.
Creighton senior volleyball player Brittany Witt talks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth speaks with reporters during media day.
Creighton volleyball senior Megan Ballenger helps run a drill at practice.
Creighton volleyball practices are recorded and performance can be evaluated instantaneously on court side.
Creighton senior volleyball player Madelyn Cole practices.
Creighton volleyball player Keeley Davis practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.