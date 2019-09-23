Creighton women's soccer goalkeeper Keelan Terrell was named Big East freshman of the week for the first time Monday.

Terrell made her first career start against UMKC last Tuesday, making a pair of saves in the Bluejays’ 2-1 win. She also had four saves in a 1-0 loss to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

