BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic scored in the 82nd minute to hand the Creighton women a 1-0 loss Sunday.

Jessica Monteiro headed home the winner off a corner kick by Luisa Daikeler.

Florida Atlantic, winners of five straight, outshot the Bluejays 13-2. Creighton had a chance to grab the lead early in the second half as Skyler Heinrich's goal bounced off the crossbar after a deflection by the Florida Atlantic goalkeeper.

Keelan Terrell made four saves for the Bluejays.

Creighton, which had won four straight before losing twice in Florida over the weekend, opens Big East play at home Saturday against DePaul.

Creighton (6-3-0) 0 0 - 0

Florida Atlantic (7-2-0) 0 1 - 1

Goals: FA, Monteiro

