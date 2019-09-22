BOCA RATON, Fla. - Florida Atlantic scored in the 82nd minute to hand the Creighton women a 1-0 loss Sunday.
Jessica Monteiro headed home the winner off a corner kick by Luisa Daikeler.
Florida Atlantic, winners of five straight, outshot the Bluejays 13-2. Creighton had a chance to grab the lead early in the second half as Skyler Heinrich's goal bounced off the crossbar after a deflection by the Florida Atlantic goalkeeper.
Keelan Terrell made four saves for the Bluejays.
Creighton, which had won four straight before losing twice in Florida over the weekend, opens Big East play at home Saturday against DePaul.
Creighton (6-3-0) 0 0 - 0
Florida Atlantic (7-2-0) 0 1 - 1
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal as Billy Bluejay does a flip during a match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO coach Bob Warming chats with his team before their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton gathers before their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Ziyad Fares and UNO's Pep Mateu battle for possession during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Bryce Gibson heads a ball clear of the box against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Kuba Polat and UNO's Marcos Bautista try to control the ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Aaron Uribe heads a ball while battling with Creighton's Bryce Gibson during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Jeremy Pollard makes a save against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Martin Veys and Creighton's Charles Auguste battle for a ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht heads in a shot to score against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht is greeted after scoring against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
UNO's Seth Rinderknecht celebrates after scoring against Creighton during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Bryce Gibson and UNO's Aaron Uribe go after a ball during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Collin Valdivia makes a save under pressure from UNO's Aaron Uribe during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Tor Trosten scores against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton's Tor Trosten celebrates a goal against UNO during their match on Monday in Omaha.
Creighton coach Johnny Torres watches his team during their match on Monday in Omaha.
