Creighton rallied from two goals down to upend Kansas State 3-2 in its season opener Friday night at Morrison Stadium.

After Kansas State's Katie Cramer scored twice in the first 10 minutes, Creighton started its comeback when Taryn Jakubowski scored on a penalty kick with 58 seconds left in the first half.

The Bluejays tied it less than four minutes into the second half as Skylar Heinrich, a freshman from Elkhorn, scored off a crossing pass from Cassie Legband.

CU moved in front in the 63rd minute as Keelie Fothergill converted following a shot attempt by Kylin Grubb. The Bluejays held on as Kansas State attempted three shots in the last three minutes.

The game drew 2,020 fans, the second-largest crowd in program history.

Creighton returns to action Thursday when it hosts South Dakota State.​

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

1 of 13

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription