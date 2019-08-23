2018
Aug. 8: CU 2, Drake 2, exh.
Aug. 10: CU 3, Northern Illinois 1, exh.
Aug. 16: CU 3, Missouri Western State 0, exh.
Aug. 19: Iowa 2, CU 0
Aug. 24: Air Force 3, CU 0
Aug. 27: CU 1, UNO 0
Aug. 31: Eastern Michigan 2, CU 1
Sept. 2: CU 1, South Dakota State 0
Sept. 7: CU 2, South Dakota 1 (OT)
Sept. 10: UMKC 4, CU 2
Sept. 14: Oklahoma State 2, CU 0
Sept. 23: CU 1, Xavier 0
Sept. 27: St. John's 2, CU 1
Sept. 30: DePaul 2, CU 1 (OT)
Oct. 4: Georgetown 7, CU 1
Oct. 7: CU 2, Seton Hall 1
Oct. 14: CU 1, Villanova 0
Oct. 18: Butler 1, CU 0
Oct. 21: CU 0, Marquette 0 (2OT)
Oct. 25: Providence 3, CU 2 (OT)
