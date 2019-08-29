Jaylin Bosak scored in the 74th minute, and the Creighton women team shut out South Dakota State 1-0 at Morrison Stadium on Thursday night.

Bosak scored on a rebound off a corner kick to break the scoreless tie. CU outshot SDSU 27-7, and Katie Sullivan made four saves for the Jays.

Creighton returns to action Sunday when it hosts Clemson at Morrison Stadium at noon.

SDSU (2-1-0)................0 0—0

At Creighton (2-0-0).......0 1—1

Goals: CU, Bosak.

Photos: 2019 Creighton fall sports media day

