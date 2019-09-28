The Creighton women snapped a two-game losing streak as the Bluejays opened Big East play with a 2-0 win over DePaul on Saturday afternoon at Morrison Stadium.
It was Creighton's first win over DePaul. The Jays had been 0-6 against the Blue Demons.
Skylar Heinrich gave the Bluejays the lead midway through the first half when she scored from 10 yards out. It was the eighth goal of the season for the Elkhorn graduate.
DePaul outshot the Jays 13-7 after halftime, but Creighton was able to add an insurance goal with 12:45 left when Kylin Grubb scored off a rebound of a blocked shot.
Katie Sullivan made seven saves to earn the shutout.
Creighton continues Big East play Thursday at Xavier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.