Creighton will host the Big East women’s soccer tournament championship this season, the league announced Monday.
The tournament semifinals and final will be played Nov. 7 and 10 at Morrison Stadium, with first round matches being held at campus sites on Nov. 3.
This marks the second time Creighton has hosted the Big East championship, with the first time coming in 2015.
