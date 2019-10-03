CINCINNATI — Creighton freshman Skylar Heinrich scored her ninth goal of the season, but the Bluejays dropped a 3-1 Big East decision at Xavier on Thursday.

The Elkhorn grad cut Creighton’s deficit to 2-1 with 7:44 left in the first half, but the Musketeers added an insurance goal in the 68th minute. Xavier outshot the Jays 19-10. Heinrich attempted a team-high four shots for Creighton, while Taryn Jakubowski had two.

Keelan Terrell made four saves for Creighton.

Creighton will stay on the road to face Marquette on Sunday.

Creighton (7-4-0, 1-1-0).........1 0—1

At Xavier (8-2-2, 1-1-0)..........2 1—3

Goals: CU, Heinrich. XU, Sroka, Butler, Schembri.

