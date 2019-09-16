Jays’ Heinrich earns another Big East honor

Creighton forward Skylar Heinrich won her second straight Big East freshman of the week award Monday.

Heinrich scored the first goal of the Bluejays’ 3-1 win over Oklahoma on Sunday and assisted on the other two scores. She leads the team with seven goals this season.

Photos: Creighton soccer hosts Omaha

