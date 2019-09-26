Creighton will look to take another step forward when it opens Big East play against Villanova on Friday.
The No. 14 Bluejays (7-3) have progressed since they opened with a 0-2 showing on the first weekend. And they hope to continue that upward trend because they think there’s room to grow.
“We’re not peaking now,” senior libero Brittany Witt said. “There’s a lot of improvements that we can make, and a lot of fixes that we can make. I’m excited over the next couple months to improve on those and hopefully be peaking at the end of season.”
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
In the meantime, Creighton wants to keep winning.
CU hasn’t lost a conference match since it was swept by Villanova in 2017. That’s 23 Big East victories in a row.
The Wildcats (9-2) will present a challenge this weekend, though. Road trips to St. John’s and No. 10 Marquette are looming in the coming weeks, as well.
For now, the focus is on the short term. That’s been the approach up to this point, and it’s worked out pretty well for the Jays.
“I think we’ve gotten better each week,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.
The Creighton-Villanova match will begin at 7 p.m. at Sokol Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.