Creighton will look to take another step forward when it opens Big East play against Villanova on Friday.

The No. 14 Bluejays (7-3) have progressed since they opened with a 0-2 showing on the first weekend. And they hope to continue that upward trend because they think there’s room to grow.

“We’re not peaking now,” senior libero Brittany Witt said. “There’s a lot of improvements that we can make, and a lot of fixes that we can make. I’m excited over the next couple months to improve on those and hopefully be peaking at the end of season.”

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

In the meantime, Creighton wants to keep winning.

CU hasn’t lost a conference match since it was swept by Villanova in 2017. That’s 23 Big East victories in a row.

The Wildcats (9-2) will present a challenge this weekend, though. Road trips to St. John’s and No. 10 Marquette are looming in the coming weeks, as well.

For now, the focus is on the short term. That’s been the approach up to this point, and it’s worked out pretty well for the Jays.

“I think we’ve gotten better each week,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said.

The Creighton-Villanova match will begin at 7 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription