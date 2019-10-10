Creighton’s retooled squad will get its first taste of a conference rivalry that has formed between the league’s two most successful programs.
And the players are excited about it.
The highlight of the Big East volleyball slate to this point is Saturday’s showdown in Milwaukee, where No. 13 Creighton plays No. 10 Marquette. The Golden Eagles were picked to win the league this year, despite the Bluejays having won five straight conference regular-season and tournament championships.
But before that comes DePaul on Friday.
That’s been the message this week, and will be repeated when the Jays travel to Chicago to face the Blue Demons at 11 a.m.
“Before every game, Coach (Kirsten Bernthal Booth) always says it, ‘This is the most important game of the season,’ ” junior outside hitter Erica Kostelac said. “We play DePaul first. That’s what we focus on.”
It’ll be a test of mental discipline for Creighton (11-3, 4-0), which has cleared a few hurdles already while replacing its top two outside hitters from last season.
Win or lose at DePaul (9-7, 1-3), CU will have to turn its attention quickly to Marquette (14-2, 4-0), which has won eight matches in a row. The Golden Eagles, led by All-America hitter Allie Barber, are off to their best start since 1985.
“It can be kind of fun to think about Saturday, but we try to focus on one game at a time,” Kostelac said. “DePaul’s first. Then Saturday.”
