Creighton has won six of its past seven matches, with the lone loss coming to a top 10 Washington team that just took down defending national champ Stanford. The Bluejays dropped one set in those six victories.
Yet all of those results have come on CU’s home court.
For the first time in four weeks, No. 14 Creighton is back on the road. And the Jays (9-3, 2-0) are eager to see how they respond to the test — particularly after Sunday when senior Brittany Witt and her teammates thought they lacked energy at times during a four-set win over Georgetown.
“On the road, there’s not going to be as many fans there cheering for us so we’re going to have to create (our own energy) even more,” Witt said. “We know we have to be focused and we have to bring that energy ourselves.”
No. 14 Creighton will play an experienced St. John’s team at 6 p.m. Friday. The Red Storm (9-6, 1-1) picked up a win over No. 25 Oregon earlier this month.
CU concludes the weekend at Seton Hall (5-11, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Jays have won 25 consecutive matches against Big East opponents.
