Creighton’s Jaali Winters entered Friday’s match with Seton Hall just 17 kills shy of the school’s career kills record.

And while she came up just short, the No. 10 Bluejays did not.

Taryn Kloth led the Jays with 15 kills and Winters added 11 to help Creighton to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep of the Pirates in front of a Sokol Arena crowd of 2,195.

The win keeps the Bluejays perfect in the Big East, improving them to 5-0 in the league and 13-4 overall.

CU setter Madelyn Cole distributed the ball a bit more to Winters than to Kloth, who had the hot hand and hit .462 to Winters’ .265 percentage.

Cole said the kills record, held by Leah Ratzlaff since 2005, may have been on her mind when deciding whom to set.

“Just a little bit,” Cole said. “But she was actually paired up with a setter, so it was just a mismatch and kind of strategic planning, but I was hoping for it.”

Winters will have another chance at the record Sunday when the Jays host St. John’s at 1 p.m. She needs six kills to surpass Ratzlaff.

Winters said she was also thinking about the record, although she had never had more than 13 kills in seven meetings with the Pirates.

“I don’t know. The kills will come,” she said.

Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said she liked the way her team played on offense Friday, but she said the Jays have work to do in cleaning up mistakes.

They outhit the Pirates .298 to .174 in the match, but CU had 15 attack errors and eight service errors.

“I thought (Seton Hall) was really feisty defensively,” Booth said. “I like what we’re doing a good portion of the time. I think we’re making too many errors in different capacities of our game.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that I think we need to work on is we’re giving away too many points, but I thought our offense at a lot of times looked really good.”

The Bluejay block was big, outstuffing Seton Hall 12-2 for the match.

Megan Ballenger, Naomi Hickman and Jaela Zimmerman were in on six blocks apiece.

“Defensively we did some really good things,” Booth said. “I thought our blocking, particularly out of system blocking led by Naomi Hickman, looked very good tonight.”

Cole said she was looking for block mismatches and set toward them.

“I just kind of look over the net and see who is the weakest blocker,” she said. “We talk about it in pregame stuff. Those are the (hitters) I usually target when they have a weaker blocker.”

The Pirates had no problem hanging with the Jays early in Game 1 and led 9-8.

But the Jays responded by taking the next four points on a pair of kills by Winters and two Samantha Bohnet aces to go up 12-9.

They outscored Seton Hall 13-11 the rest of the way to go up 1-0.

After taking Game 2 by four points, Creighton jumped to a 7-2 lead in Game 3 before a 5-1 Pirate run closed the gap to 8-7 to force the Jays into a timeout.

CU won five of the first six volleys out of the timeout to go up 13-8, and that proved to be enough of a boost the rest of the way as Creighton clinched the sweep .

Seton Hall (5-14, 0-6)...........20 21 21

At Creighton (13-4, 5-0)........25 25 25

SHU (kills-aces-blocks): Elizabeth Sottung 0-0-0, Sophia Coffey 0-0-0, Caitlin Koska 9-1-0, Haylee Gasser 10-0-0, Abby Thelen 8-0-2, Amanda Rachwal 3-0-2, Eden Dolezal 0-0-0, Cherise Hennigan 6-0-0, Miranda Higginbotham 0-0-0.

CU: Jaali Winters 11-0-2, Samantha Bohnet 0-2-0, Taryn Kloth 15-0-2, Madelyn Cole 4-1-1, Megan Ballenger 7-0-6, Naomi Hickman 7-1-6, Kari Zumach 0-0-0, Brittany Witt 0-1-0, Jaela Zimmerman 5-0-6, Alexa Roumeliotis 0-0-0.

Set assists: SHU: 33 (Coffey 31, Sottlung 1, Dolezal 1); CU: 48 (Cole 43, Bohnet 2, Winters 1, Witt 1, Zimmerman 1). A: 2,195

