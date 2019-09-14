No. 12 Washington proved to be too much for No. 17 Creighton as the Huskies knocked off the Jays 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19 at the Bluejay Invitational at D.J. Sokol Arena.
Kara Bajema and Claire Hoffman led Washington with 16 kills each
The Jays were paced by Keeley Davis' kills 14 while Jaela Zimmerman tallied 12 and Erica Kostelac added 11 more.
The Huskys outshit the Bluejays .325 to .213 for the match.
Creighton fell to 5-3 with the loss. Washington improved to 7-1 after winning all three of its weekend matches, including a 3-1 win over UNO earlier Saturday.
The Bluejays only Game 1 lead was at 1-0 as the Huskies built as much as an eight-point advantage and held off a late CU surge to win the set 25-19.
The Jays inched as close as 21-18 before Washington took four of the last five points.
The Huskies outhit the Bluejays .323 to .308 in the set and tallied five service aces.
Game 2 was all Washington as the Huskies never trailed and took the set 25-17 after outhitting the Jays .258 to .088 to take a 2-0 lead.
Washington jumped out to a 4-1 advantage in Game 3 before the Bluejays responded with a 6-3 run to even the set at 7-7.
The Huskies won eight of the next 12 volleys to regain the lead at 15-11.
The Jays fought back with a 6-2 surge to tie the set at 17 on a Zimmerman kill, and two straight Brittany Witt put the Jays in front 19-17. Creighton held on for a 25-21 win.
The Bluejays carried the Game 3 momentum into the fourth set, opening up a 4-1 lead.
But Washington responded with a 9-2 run to go up 10-6 and cruised the rest of the way to a 25-19 win.
The Jays hit much better in their first match of the day against Drake. CU won in four sets, 25-17, 25-18, 23-25, 25-9).
Kostelac tallied 15 kills, Zimmerman added 13 and Davis added 10 more for Creighton.
The Bluejays hit .340, while the Bulldogs had a .058 hitting percentage.
Creighton will next host former Missouri Valley rival Wichita State on Thursday and Wyoming on Saturday in the Creighton Classic.
