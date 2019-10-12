MILWAUKEE — Keeley Davis had a career-high 31 kills, and Erica Kostelac added 19 as No. 13 Creighton took command of first place in the Big East with a 25-21, 25-23, 27-29, 29-31, 15-8 win over No. 10 Marquette on Saturday night.
Davis just missed the program record of 32 kills set by Michelle Prorock in 1996. The freshman outside hitter recorded a .390 attack percentage, with CU hitting .274 as a team.
“Keeley hit at a high clip and had ton of kills, but everyone around her did the same,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release.
The Bluejays (13-3, 6-0) logged a season-high 76 kills as they recorded their 29th consecutive Big East win and beat Marquette for the 13th time in their past 14 meetings.
But it didn’t come easy for the Jays. Marquette (15-3, 5-1) was the first Big East team to stretch the Jays to five sets in nearly a year — since the Jays beat Xavier at Sokol Arena on Oct. 18, 2018.
The Jays claimed the first two sets but lost the next two after taking a lead with a chance to close out the match in both of them. With a 24-22 lead in the third set, the Jays lost a challenge on a potential game-winning point.
But CU responded with a 7-1 run early in the deciding set to take a commanding 9-3 lead.
“After thinking we won it in Game 3, we had to get our composure back,” Booth said. “At the time, I was angry that the call didn’t go our way, but that adversity is good for us and really demonstrated how resilient we were.”
The Jays had 85 digs, led by Brittany Witt’s career-high 35. Naomi Hickman also added a career-high 11 blocks, and Jaela Zimmerman had 12 kills.
“We met with Naomi yesterday and thought that her setup was good but discussed getting more blocks,” Booth said. “Naomi is the type of kid that is going to do it. It was awesome that she went out and got it back tonight.”
The Jays will host Butler at 7 p.m. on Friday.
