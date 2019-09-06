CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Creighton’s first victory of the season was an impressive one. The No. 23 Jays upset No. 12 Kentucky in four sets Friday afternoon.
Facing a third consecutive ranked opponent to begin the 2019 campaign, CU used a strong finish to defeat the Wildcats 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22.
The Jays (1-2) had a 7-0 run early in the third set, flipping the momentum in their favor. They jumped out to a 6-1 advantage in Game 4. Kentucky eventually pulled within 21-19, but CU didn’t relinquish control and ultimately secured match point with a block at the net.
Junior Naomi Hickman recorded a career-high 17 kills to lead the Creighton offense.
The win will certainly provide a confidence boost for CU after a couple tough losses last weekend. No. 2 Nebraska beat the Jays in four sets and No. 17 Baylor swept them.
But No. 23 Creighton bounced back Friday afternoon. It will have to reset quickly, though. CU plays Northern Iowa at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Post-match thoughts from Kirsten Bernthal Booth after a 3-1 win vs. #12 Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/BmC1Fx2wVZ— Creighton Volleyball (@CreightonVB) September 6, 2019
