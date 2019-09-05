If the Bluejays are going to enjoy a bounce-back weekend after a 0-2 start to the season, they’ll have to truly earn it.
No. 23 Creighton, which played two ranked teams last week, is set to face off against two more Top 25 squads. It’s No. 12 Kentucky (2-1) on Friday and No. 15 USC (1-1) on Saturday.
Plus, the schedule includes a Friday night road match against Northern Iowa, an NCAA tournament team last year that is receiving votes in the coaches Top 25 poll.
This is already the first time since 2008 that the Bluejays lost the season’s first two matches. They’re working in three new outside hitters and breaking in new faces on the back row.
Their inexperience showed at times during a four-set loss to No. 2 Nebraska last weekend. No. 17 Baylor swept CU the next day.
And now the Jays have three more challenges ahead.
“I really think you can’t get too overwhelmed with what’s in front of us,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “It’s almost like a syllabus. If you look at the whole thing, it can be too much. But if you take it one assignment at a time, it’s doable. That’s what we have to do.”
Booth said she does think the team has shown improvement in practice during the week. The players will try to carry that into the weekend, which begins with a 10:30 a.m. match against Kentucky in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
