NEW YORK — Erica Kostelac had 12 kills Friday night as Creighton swept St. John’s 26-24, 27-25, 25-19 to win its 26th straight Big East match.

The Bluejays (10-3, 3-0) also won their fifth straight overall and improved to 100-9 all-time in Big East matches.

The Red Storm (9-7, 1-2) pushed the Bluejays early, leading late in each of the first two sets.

But Creighton used a run of four straight points in the third to take a 24-18 lead on a Keeley Davis kill.

“Games 1 and 2 could’ve gone either way, and you could say they had the upper hand,” coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. “It was great to come up with big plays at the end of each set. We showed great composure ... you can’t simulate those situations in practice and we made some big plays.”

Davis added 10 kills for the Jays and Megan Ballenger had nine, while Madelyn Cole added 39 assists. Brittany Witt had 22 of Creighton’s 44 digs.

The Jays outhit the Red Storm .241-.182, including a .375 attack percentage in the second set.

But St. John’s used a 5-0 run to lead 16-13 in the second. After Creighton rallied to pull even, the teams traded points until the Red Storm took a 24-23 lead on Ballenger’s attack error.

Kostelac answered with a kill to spark a 4-1 CU run to close out the set.

The Bluejays will continue their East Coast trip Saturday at Seton Hall. The match will begin at 6 p.m.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Creighton (10-3, 3-0)........26 27 25

At St. John’s (9-7, 1-2)......24 25 19

CU (kills-aces-blocks): Davis 10-1-2, Zimmerman 5-1-4, Cole 2-1-3, Ballenger 9-0-3, Hickman 7-0-6, Kostelac 12-2-0. Totals 45-5-18.

SJ: Palacios 4-0-3, Alexakou 12-2-1, Di Maulo 2-0-1, Rastelli 9-2-4, Kathariou 6-0-4, Sanabia 0-1-0, Askovic 3-0-1, Wood 3-0-0. Totals 39-5-14.

Set assists: CU 41 (Cole 39, Zimmerman 1, Hickman 1), SJ 35 (Di Maulo 31, Sanabia 2, Yoshioka 1, Rodriguez 1).

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106