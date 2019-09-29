Creighton held off Georgetown for a four-set victory Sunday at Sokol Arena, extending its winning streak to four matches.

The Bluejays had to work for their 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 win Sunday. The Hoyas jumped to 4-1 leads to begin the first and fourth sets – and built a 9-4 advantage at the start of the third set.

But CU finished strong Sunday, ending the match on an 11-5 run.

Redshirt freshman Keeley Davis, whose four kills on CU’s final four points sealed the victory, led the team with 13 kills. Senior Megan Ballenger added 10.

No. 14 Creighton (9-3, 2-0) had swept its past three opponents heading into Sunday's action. And it was in good position to secure a fourth, entering the break up 2-0.

But Georgetown (11-5, 1-1) responded. The Hoyas’ third-set win marked the first time in the last nine regular-season conference matches that Creighton’s dropped a set.

It was back and forth from that point on, until the Jays (namely Davis) got hot. CU’s victory snapped Georgetown’s eight-match winning streak.

