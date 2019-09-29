Creighton held off Georgetown for a four-set victory Sunday at Sokol Arena, extending its winning streak to four matches.
The Bluejays had to work for their 25-14, 25-18, 20-25, 25-18 win Sunday. The Hoyas jumped to 4-1 leads to begin the first and fourth sets – and built a 9-4 advantage at the start of the third set.
But CU finished strong Sunday, ending the match on an 11-5 run.
Redshirt freshman Keeley Davis, whose four kills on CU’s final four points sealed the victory, led the team with 13 kills. Senior Megan Ballenger added 10.
Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
No. 14 Creighton (9-3, 2-0) had swept its past three opponents heading into Sunday's action. And it was in good position to secure a fourth, entering the break up 2-0.
But Georgetown (11-5, 1-1) responded. The Hoyas’ third-set win marked the first time in the last nine regular-season conference matches that Creighton’s dropped a set.
It was back and forth from that point on, until the Jays (namely Davis) got hot. CU’s victory snapped Georgetown’s eight-match winning streak.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.