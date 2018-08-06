Makenna Krause

Makenna Krause, with the Bluejay statue outside of Morrison Stadium, is CU’s fourth commit for 2019.

Creighton’s newest pledge jumped onto the volleyball recruiting scene a little over a year ago. All she knew was that she didn’t want to rush the process.

Makenna Krause wasn’t even sure of her future in this sport.

She had her mind set on becoming a teacher — still does. Her plans for college seemed framed around that.

But then volleyball programs started reaching out. And she began visiting campuses, interacting with coaches and meeting prospective teammates.

“Once I started, I really wanted to make sure I found the right school,” Krause said by phone Wednesday. “I was new to recruiting. Once I started, I got to know what I liked and what I was looking for.”

She’s done deliberating now, though.

Krause (Krow-SEE) recently committed to Creighton. The 5-foot-6 defensive specialist from Hortonville, Wisconsin, becomes the fourth known member of CU’s 2019 recruiting class.

The Jays have also recruited a setter (Allison Van Eekeren), a middle blocker (Kiana Schmitt) and an outside hitter (Omaha Marian product Emily Bressman) in this group. Schmitt’s also from Wisconsin.

Krause has met a few of the Bluejay recruits already. She first visited Creighton in the spring. Then again for a camp a few weeks ago.

She identified with the coaches’ style and the players’ personalities. She got all the details on Creighton’s education program — it fits what she’d been envisioning.

“I have toured and talked to a bunch of schools, but they didn’t feel right,” Krause said. “With Creighton, everything just seemed perfect.”

Krause is expected to contribute for Creighton along the back row — she said she has lined up as a libero or defensive specialist since middle school. She helped Hortonville High make a run to the sectional semifinals this past year and played the club seasons with Wisconsin Volleyball Academy.

