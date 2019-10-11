CHICAGO — No. 13 Creighton stretched its winning streak to seven as the Bluejays swept DePaul 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 on Friday.

Emily Kostelac led the Bluejays with 14 kills as she hit .650 for the match. Jaela Zimmerman was next with eight kills and Keeley Davis added seven as Creighton hit .429 for the match.

Madelyn Cole dished out 34 assists. Brittany Witt had a team-high nine digs.

Creighton also was effective at the service line as it served 11 aces, including four from Kostelac and Witt.

Creighton (12-3) now goes to Milwaukee for a showdown with No. 10 Marquette on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription