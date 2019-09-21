Keeley Davis

Keeley Davis, No. 6, was named to the Creighton Classic all-tournament team after posting 10 kills in Saturday’s sweep over Wyoming.

 CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY

Sophomore Jaela Zimmerman finished with a career-high 16 kills to help No. 15 Creighton roll to a 25-11, 25-23, 25-19 victory over Wyoming on Saturday afternoon during the Creighton Classic at Sokol Arena.

Creighton (7-3) has won seven of its past eight matches — the only loss coming against No. 12 Washington last weekend.

Zimmerman, a Malcolm graduate, was named tournament MVP. She also had 11 kills in Thursday’s sweep of Wichita State.

On Saturday, Zimmerman hit .448 to go with three blocks as the Bluejays controlled the net. CU outhit Wyoming .203-.055.

Creighton set the tone from the start by winning the first five points. CU had leads of 10-2 and 16-6 before ending the opening set on a 5-0 run.

The second set was tied eight times before Creighton used a 7-2 spurt to take a 19-14 lead as Zimmerman had four kills during the run. Wyoming scored six of seven points to cut its deficit to 24-23, but a hitting error ended the set.

Creighton never trailed in the third and raced to a 10-3 lead. Wyoming rallied to 19-18, but CU finished strong, ending the match on Keeley Davis’ 10th kill on the day.

Madelyn Cole finished with 30 assists for the Jays while Brittany Witt had a match-high 18 digs.

Tara Traphagan led Wyoming with 11 kills.

Creighton begins Big East play Friday when it hosts Villanova at 7 p.m.

Wyoming (5-6) 11 23 19

At Creighton (7-3) 25 25 25

W (kills-aces-blocks): McBride 6-0-4, McMahon 2-0-0, Waitsman 3-0-2, Coates 0-2-1, Traphagan 11-0-2, Zuroske 3-0-1, Cyza 2-2-4, McArdle 1-0-0. Totals 28-4-14.

CU: Davis 10-3-3, Zimmerman 16-1-3, Cole 2-2-3, Ballenger 3-0-9, Hickman 4-0-3, Kostelac 5-0-3. Totals 40-6-24.

Set assists: W 26 (Coates 20, Slavik 3, McMahon 2, Fields 1); CU 37 (Cole 30, Witt 4, Bressman 2, Zimmerman 1).

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription