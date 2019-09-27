Jaela Zimmerman had 13 kills as Creighton opened Big East play Friday with its third straight sweep, a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 win over Villanova at Sokol Arena.
Erica Kostelac added 11 kills for the Bluejays (8-3, 1-0), who had a season-high .365 attack percentage and nine service aces. It was the Jays’ 24th straight Big East victory, a streak that dates to 2017.
Villanova (9-3, 0-1) scored four straight points in the third set to move ahead 7-6, its only lead of the match. But after the Wildcats pulled within 21-19, a Zimmerman kill sparked a 4-0 run to close the match for the Jays.
Madelyn Cole had 32 assists for CU, and Brittany Witt had 14 digs.
The Jays took control in the first set with a 6-0 run to build a 20-11 lead and clinched with kills by Keeley Davis and Zimmerman. The Jays recorded a .405 attack percentage in the set, led by Zimmerman’s five kills.
CU followed with a dominant second set, recording six aces, racing out to a 14-3 lead and leading by as many as 13 points.
Sophia Howling had eight kills to lead the Wildcats.
Creighton will host Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Villanova (9-3, 0-1)...........16 16 19
at Creighton (8-3, 1-0)......25 25 25
VU (kills-aces-blocks): Howling 8-0-2, Decker 1-0-1, Olsonoski 6-0-0, Potts 5-0-0, Delaplane 5-0-0, Barnes 6-0-0, Fairchild 2-0-1. Totals 33-0-4.
CU: Davis 8-3-0, ZImmerman 13-1-1, Kostelac 11-2-1, Cole 3-2-0, Ballenger 8-0-0, Hickman 4-1-0, Bressman 2-0-0, Schmitt 1-0-0. Totals 50-9-2.
Set assists: VU 32 (Decker 25, Lough 4, Delaplane 1, Barnes 1, Morse 1), CU 49 (Cole 32, Witt 7, Van Eekeren 4, Zimmerman 2, Ballenger 1, Nelson 1, Bressman 1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.