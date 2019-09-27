Jaela Zimmerman had 13 kills as Creighton opened Big East play Friday with its third straight sweep, a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 win over Villanova at Sokol Arena.

Erica Kostelac added 11 kills for the Bluejays (8-3, 1-0), who had a season-high .365 attack percentage and nine service aces. It was the Jays’ 24th straight Big East victory, a streak that dates to 2017.

Villanova (9-3, 0-1) scored four straight points in the third set to move ahead 7-6, its only lead of the match. But after the Wildcats pulled within 21-19, a Zimmerman kill sparked a 4-0 run to close the match for the Jays.

Madelyn Cole had 32 assists for CU, and Brittany Witt had 14 digs.

The Jays took control in the first set with a 6-0 run to build a 20-11 lead and clinched with kills by Keeley Davis and Zimmerman. The Jays recorded a .405 attack percentage in the set, led by Zimmerman’s five kills.

CU followed with a dominant second set, recording six aces, racing out to a 14-3 lead and leading by as many as 13 points.

Sophia Howling had eight kills to lead the Wildcats.

Creighton will host Georgetown at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Villanova (9-3, 0-1)...........16 16 19

at Creighton (8-3, 1-0)......25 25 25

VU (kills-aces-blocks): Howling 8-0-2, Decker 1-0-1, Olsonoski 6-0-0, Potts 5-0-0, Delaplane 5-0-0, Barnes 6-0-0, Fairchild 2-0-1. Totals 33-0-4.

CU: Davis 8-3-0, ZImmerman 13-1-1, Kostelac 11-2-1, Cole 3-2-0, Ballenger 8-0-0, Hickman 4-1-0, Bressman 2-0-0, Schmitt 1-0-0. Totals 50-9-2.

Set assists: VU 32 (Decker 25, Lough 4, Delaplane 1, Barnes 1, Morse 1), CU 49 (Cole 32, Witt 7, Van Eekeren 4, Zimmerman 2, Ballenger 1, Nelson 1, Bressman 1).

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Sign up for World-Herald daily sports updates

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription