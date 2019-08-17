Creighton’s annual Blue-White scrimmage ended in a 2-2 tie Saturday.
The Blue team won the second and third sets 25-21 and 28-26, while the White squad won the first 25-20 and the last 25-21. The match included members of this year’s team as well as recent alumni Jaali Winters, Marysa Wilkinson and Samantha Bohnet.
Returning starter Madelyn Cole set for the Blue team, while freshman Ally Van Eekeren set for the White as coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth used multiple lineup combinations for both teams.
Creighton will play an exhibition match at Iowa State on Friday before opening the regular season Aug. 30 at Nebraska.
