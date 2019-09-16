Creighton is up to a season-high ranking of No. 15 in the latest coaches poll released Monday.
CU has been ranked for 42 straight weeks, the 10th-longest active streak in the nation.
The Jays (5-3) are coming off a 2-1 weekend in which it beat UNO and Drake but lost to nationally-ranked Washington. Their three losses this season have all come to teams currently ranked in the top 10: No. 1 Nebraska, No. 5 Baylor and No. 10 Washington.
Creighton returns to the court Thursday against Wichita State, then faces Wyoming on Saturday in its final nonconference match.
