After a 3-0 weekend that included wins over two ranked foes, Creighton jumped six spots to No. 17 in the latest coaches poll.
The Jays (3-2) defeated No. 15 Kentucky on Friday and No. 20 USC on Saturday in neutral-site matches in Cedar Falls, Iowa. They also won a five-set road match against Northern Iowa on Friday.
Junior Naomi Hickman led the way, averaging 2.92 kills per set and earning the four-team tournament’s MVP award. Senior Megan Ballenger, who also averaged 2.92 kills per set, and setter Madelyn Cole made the all-tournament team.
CU’s losses have come against two teams that still remain undefeated, No. 2 Nebraska and No. 5 Baylor.
This marks the 41st straight week Creighton has been ranked, a streak that ranks 10th nationally. The Jays began the season at No. 18.
More challenges await CU, though.
The Jays host city rival UNO (5-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena. They’ll have a doubleheader Saturday against Drake (4-2) at noon and No. 12 Washington (4-1) at 7:30 p.m.
