The Jays moved up one spot to No. 14 in the coaches poll Monday following a perfect two-game homestand last week.
CU swept Wichita State and Wyoming as part of the Creighton Classic at Sokol Arena, wrapping up nonconference play with a 7-3 record. Sophomore Jaela Zimmerman, who had a career-best 16 kills Saturday, earned the event’s MVP.
The Jays will open league play Friday with a home match against Villanova.
They’ll have fewer opportunities to pick up résumé-boosting wins against Big East foes (aside from No. 10 Marquette), but they’ve earned considerable recognition for their performances so far.
Two of CU’s wins are over teams that remain ranked in the top 25 — No. 16 Kentucky and No. 25 USC. Creighton’s three losses all came against teams inside the top 10 with a combined record of 26-2 — No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 Nebraska and No. 8 Washington.
The Jays and Wildcats will take the court at 7 p.m. Friday.
