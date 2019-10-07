Creighton moved up one spot to No. 13 in the coaches poll after sweeping two Big East opponents on the road this past weekend.

The latest rankings, released Monday, mark the fifth straight week the Jays (11-3, 4-0) have either moved up or stayed the same in the weekly poll. They’ve won six matches in a row, and they’re 11-1 since losing the first two matches of the season to No. 1 Baylor and No. 5 Nebraska.

But a major challenge awaits CU this week.

Creighton, which won at St. John’s on Friday and at Seton Hall on Saturday, will continue a road trip with a match at DePaul (9-7, 1-3) on Friday.

Then the Jays have the first of two regular-season showdowns against their biggest rival in the league, No. 10 Marquette (14-2, 4-0). CU and the Golden Eagles will play at 6 p.m. Saturday in Milwaukee.

Creighton has won the last five conference regular-season and tournament championships — but it was picked to finish second behind Marquette in the Big East preseason poll by the league coaches.

Also released Monday were the first official RPI rankings. CU was No. 18.

