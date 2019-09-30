After winning its first two matches of Big East play last weekend, Creighton remained at No. 14 in the updated coaches poll released Monday.

It’s the 44th consecutive week the Jays (9-3, 2-0) have been a top-25 team.

CU swept Villanova on Friday and won a four-set match over Georgetown on Sunday. It’ll play St. John’s and Seton Hall this weekend. The first edition of the much-anticipated showdown between Creighton and No. 10 Marquette is Oct. 12 in Milwaukee.

Baylor moved to No. 1 in the poll for the first time in school history. The Bears defeated CU on the season’s opening weekend. The Jays’ other two losses came against two other top-10 teams: No. 2 Nebraska and No. 8 Washington.

Photos: Meet the 2019 Creighton volleyball team

1 of 14

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription