AMES, Iowa — Iowa State won the first three sets of a five-set exhibition match against No. 18 Creighton on Friday at Hilton Coliseum.
ISU won the opening sets 26-24, 25-19 and 25-21 before Creighton won the fourth 25-22 and the fifth 15-11. The coaches agreed beforehand to play five sets so they could use as many players and lineups as possible.
Creighton did lead 22-20 in the first set before ISU grabbed momentum. The Jays trailed 15-7 in the fourth before using a 15-4 run to pull ahead and win the set. CU never trailed in the fifth set.
Stats for the match were not disclosed.
Creighton opens the regular season next weekend in Lincoln when it faces No. 2 Nebraska and No. 20 Baylor.
