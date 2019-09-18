Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth advised her team not to feel discouraged after its four-set loss to Washington Saturday.
The Jays weren’t at their best, sure. But it’s September. There’s so much room for improvement.
That was Booth’s message after the match.
“I think this is exciting,” Booth said. “I think (the players) should feel fired up about getting back to the gym and getting better. Now it’s not about question marks. Now it’s about getting better and seeing how far we can go.”
No. 15 Creighton will host Wichita State (3-6) Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. match. It will play Wyoming (4-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday. Big East play begins next week.
Of CU’s eight matches so far, five have been played against opponents currently ranked in the Top 25. The Jays (5-3) beat No. 16 Kentucky and No. 20 USC. They took a set from No. 2 Nebraska and No. 10 Washington in defeat. No. 5 Baylor swept them.
But they’re growing as a result, according to Booth.
“These are great, great learning opportunities for a young group,” she said.
