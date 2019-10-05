SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — No. 14 Creighton hit .340 as a team in rolling to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-12 Big East win at Seton Hall on Saturday night.
It was a balanced attack as Jaela Zimmerman led the Jays with nine kills, Keeley Davis and Naomi Hickman added eight each, Erica Kostelac had seven and setter Madelyn Cole finished with six kills on seven attacks for an .857 hitting percentage.
Cole also had 33 assists, Brittany Witt had a team-best 12 digs and Davis served three of CU’s eight aces.
“I thought we served another good match, which has been a priority for us,” CU coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said in a press release. “We weathered Seton Hall when they had us tied up late in the first set.”
Creighton, which has won six straight matches, turned back Seton Hall’s comeback in the opening set. CU jumped to a 7-3 lead, but the Pirates took one-point leads on four occasions, the last at 19-18. Creighton then finished the set on a 7-0 run, which included two kills by Hickman.
The Jays won the first seven points of the second set and used an 8-1 run early in the third set to take command. CU hit .414 in the second set.
Creighton remains tied atop the Big East standings with Marquette as both teams are 4-0 in league play.
Creighton returns to action Friday with an 11 a.m. match at DePaul.
Creighton (11-3, 4-0)...........25 25 25
At Seton Hall (6-12, 1-3).......19 16 12
CU (kills-aces-blocks): Zimmerman 9-1-0, David 8-3-0, Hickman 8-0-3, Kostelac 7-0-1, Cole 6-2-3, Ballenger 4-0-2, Nelson 1-0-0, Schmitt 1-0-0, Krause 1-0-0. Totals: 45-8-9.
SHU: Wilkins 12-1-0, Gasser 5-0-0, Turner 4-0-0, Rachwal 3-0-1, Salkow 3-0-1, Cvelbar 0-2-1, Dolezal 0-1-0, Murray 0-1-0. Totals: 27-5-3.
Set assists: CU 43 (Cole 33, Witt 3, Zimmerman 3, Bressman 2, Kostelac 1, Krause 1), SHU 24 (Cvelbar 21, Murray 2, Dolezal 1).
