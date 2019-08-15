Creighton names Judd Cornell new men's golf coach

Creighton announced Thursday morning that Judd Cornell is the new men's golf coach.

Cornell had spent the last six seasons as a Nebraska assistant, including the last two as an associate head coach. Before that, he played for the Huskers.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Judd Cornell along with his wife Bridget to the Creighton Family," Creighton Associate Athletic Director Mark Burgers said in a press release. "Judd is a high character guy that is a tireless worker and has a broad range of experience both playing and coaching golf. He understands the values that we have in our program and the importance of developing young men both on and off the course. The future of our men's golf program is in great hands."

While playing at Nebraska, Cornell was named first-team academic All-Big 12 in 2004. That same year, the Millard West graduate shared Nebraska amateur golfer of the year honors. 

He then went on to compete in events on various tours, including the Web.com Tour and Dakotas Tour.

"My family and I are so excited to be back in Omaha and I can't wait to get started this season," Cornell said. "We have a very talented group of guys right now that I look forward to leading and challenge them to do great things this season and beyond."

The Jays are scheduled to open the season Sept. 16 at the Rams Master Invitational in Fort Collins, Colorado. 

